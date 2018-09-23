Surat: 5 held for theft attempt at Nirav Modi’s firm

In February 2018, Surat and Mumbai Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials had carried out raids at the factories owned by Nirav Modi, who is accused of defrauding PNB of over Rs 13,400 crore. (File) In February 2018, Surat and Mumbai Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials had carried out raids at the factories owned by Nirav Modi, who is accused of defrauding PNB of over Rs 13,400 crore. (File)

Surat police on Saturday arrested five persons for allegedly attempting to break into fugitive diamond businessman Nirav Modi’s sealed diamond unit at a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Surat.

Late on Friday night, a security guard of Firestar Diamond International Pvt Ltd informed Sachin police about unidentified persons jumping over a compound wall and entering the unit.

A police team was rushed to the spot who were able to nab the five men — Ranjit Vaghmare, Rajesh Chauhan, Abu Bakar, Sandeep Singh and Subhash Dalal — all residents of Mumbai.

The guard, Dinesh Singh, has filed a complaint with Sachin GIDC police. An offence under IPC sections 457, 380, 144 and 511 has been registered against the five men.

“We have arrested the five miscreants. All of them are residents of Mumbai who entered the company premises by jumping over the compound wall to commit theft. Due to the alertness of the security guard, we were able to nab the accused before they could enter into the sealed company premises,” Sachin GIDC police inspector H R Brahmbhatt said.

In February 2018, Surat and Mumbai Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials had carried out raids at the factories owned by Nirav Modi, who is accused of defrauding PNB of over Rs 13,400 crore.

The officials had seized several documents, finished and unfinished diamond jewellery and loose polished diamonds worth thousands of crores of rupees from his firms and later sealed the factories.

