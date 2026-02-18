Surat: 3 years later, UP youth gets 20-year jail term for raping minor

Talking to The Indian Express, prosecution lawyer Munjal Brahmbhatt said, “This is the first case in the history of Surat wherein a minor [at the time] has been convicted in a rape case and sentenced to 20 years. We are satisfied with the court’s order. The conviction was based on the medical examination report, the DNA report and the victim's deposition before the court.”

THE SURAT District Court on Monday convicted a 20-year-old man (aged 17 years at the time of the crime in 2023) and sentenced him to 20 years in prison for raping a minor girl.

As per the case details disclosed by the police, a woman resident approached the jurisdictional police station on February 16, 2023, and registered a rape complaint against a 17-year-old youth of the same chawl where she lived in Surat.

The complainant alleged at the time that the accused raped her minor daughter three times in his room a few months ago. The girl fell ill on February 15 that year and was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors found that she was three months’ pregnant. The police registered offences under IPC Act sections 376(2)(J)(N) (commits rape on a woman incapable of giving consent), 376(3) (Punishment of rape involving a victim under 16 years of age), 376(A)(B) (Punishment for rape on child under 12 years), POCSO Act sections 4, 5(J)(II)(L), 6.