Surat: 3 policemen, journalist sent to police remand

The police have carried out mandatory Covid-19 test of all the four accused which returned negative, following which they were produced before the Surat district Mandvi court on Monday afternoon.(Representational Image)

The suspended police inspector, two police constables and a journalist detained for their alleged involvement in suicide of co-operative sector leader and farmer Durlabh Patel (74) have been sent to police remand on Monday.

Surat rural police on Sunday had detained police inspector of Rander police station, L P Bodana, police constables, Ajay Bopala and Kiransinh Parmar, and journalist Mukesh Kulkarni for their alleged role in the suicide of Patel on September 7. A day after, Mandvi police had registered an offence under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (2) (Criminal intimidation) and 114.

The police have carried out mandatory Covid-19 test of all the four accused which returned negative, following which they were produced before the Surat district Mandvi court on Monday afternoon. The court sent Bodana, Bopala and Parmar to police remand till October 6, and the journalist till October 1.

Seeking remand, the police told the court that they would like to conduct voice spectrograph test and face identification test at FSL office in Gandhinagar. Police also said that they would look for the DVR at the farm house where the deceased and his son were allegedly forced to sign the disputed land sale deed documents by the accused police inspector.

Following the suicide, Additional DG of Gujarat ACB Keshav Kumar had ordered Surat unit of ACB to probe into the disproportionate assets of Bodana.

Assistant Director of Surat ACB N P Gohil said, “We have started a probe against Bodana. We have also collected copy of the criminal case registered against him with Mandvi police station.”

