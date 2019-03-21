Surat: 21-year-old neighbour arrested for rape of seven-year-old girl

Surat rural police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year old neighbour in the rape of a seven-year-old girl in Kadodara town in Surat district. The person has been identified by the police as Vicky alias Vikaskumar Rajvanshi. The man had been living near the child’s house for about two years.

“We have arrested the accused and he has confessed to his act,” Surat District Local Crime branch Police Inspector K V Chudasama told The Indian Express. The inspector said that Rajvanshi had told them the sequence of what occurred thus: On Monday evening, when he returned from his work, he spotted the girl playing alone outside her house. He gave the girl fifty rupees and asked her to buy him tobacco from a nearby pan stall. When she returned with the tobacco, he offered her chocolate and lured her to a lonely place. There, he beat the girl and raped her at knife point, said the police inspector.

When the girl went home, she narrated her ordeal to her mother. The mother took her to SMIMER hospital in Surat city on Monday night and got her admitted to treat her injuries. On being informed, Kadodara police reached the hospital and registered a complaint of rape against unknown persons and started an investigation to identify the suspect.

In order to identify the suspect, local crime branch officers of Surat district checked CCTV cameras of nearby areas, and in one footage they saw the suspect with the minor girl. Finally, on Wednesday afternoon, the police got information that the suspect was standing near Vareli bus stop in Kadodara, and apprehended him from the spot. He was taken to Kadodara police station where he confessed. He was then arrested.