Surat: 2 held for ‘raping’ 27-year-old woman

Two persons were arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman in Surat.

According to police, the woman, a Surat resident, had come into contact with one of the accused, Jayesh Botedkar who is a property agent, around a year ago. They later developed a relationship and he promised to marrying the woman.

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that Jayesh, on May 8, called to her to his bungalow and raped her. Jayesh’s two friends were also present in the bungalow, with one of them recording the entire act on a video.

According to the woman, Jayesh later forced her to develop a physical relationship with his friend Yogi Pawar, and when she denied, he threatened to make the video public. Yogi also raped the woman and the other friend captured it on a video.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Jayesh Botedkar and his friend Yogi Pawar, while the hunt has been launched for the third accused who is identified as Dhruv.

Inpector at the police station concerned said, “We have arrested two accused in connection with the case. Jayesh is a property agent while Yogi works in a textile factory. At present, it is difficult to say anything about the incident. We have seized the mobile phones of both the accused and sent it to Forensic Science Laboratory. Jayesh had physical relationship with the woman on the pretext of marrying her and later he forced her to do develop physical relationship with his friend. ”

Police have registered offence under IPC sections 376(2), 323, 504, 506(2) and 114.