Surat: 18 inches of rain in Mangrol, Kim river breaches banks

After 18 inches of rainfall battered Mangrol taluka in Surat over 24 hours till 6am Monday, the district grappled with flood-like situation with the Kim river overflowing on both banks. Train services remained suspended, educational institutions were closed and industrial units remained shut.

Over 1,600 people from 10 villages in Mangrol taluka and two villages in Olpad taluka were rescued and shifted to temporary shelters. The Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company has started work to restore power supply in villages that were flooded. Majority of the affected villages are in Luvara and Kosadi.

The water level in Kim river in Mangrol taluka rose to 14.2 feet, against the danger level of 13 feet, inundating Luvara, Kosadi, Siyalaj, Kuwarda, hathoda, Palod, Kothwa, Pipodara, Mota Borsara, Nana Borsara, and Moti Naroli villages.

JD Ajara, Deputy Mamlatdar of Mangrol taluka, said, “We rescued 1,559 people, including 13 who were air-lifted on Monday morning from Luvara and Kosadi villages. Schools and colleges were closed and those who are evacuated are sheltered in panchayat halls government schools in neighbouring villages. There was no rain today in the taluka and the water has started receding.”

In Olpad taluka, over 10 villages were inundated from where 60 people were rescued and taken to temporary shelters in government schools in the neighbouring villages. Farmers are also affected with the water entering several agricultural fields.

Olpad Mamlatdar RR Bhabhor said, “We rescued over 60 people from over 10 villages that are affected with floods as the water level in Kim river went up. Today there was no rain and water has started receding. We declared holiday for schools and colleges for today.”

Train services between Vadodara and Ahmedabad from Mumbai were stopped as tracks were submerged on Kim Kosamba bridge in Surat district. The trains going to Delhi and other states from Mumbai were diverted via Jalgaon in Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh.

Surat Railway station director CM Garuda said, “All the trains to and fro from Gujarat to Mumbai were stopped and those trains going to Delhi were diverted to Jalgon and other routes in Madhya Pradesh since Monday morning. Ten trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad were cancelled. The flood water submerged bridge No. 477 between Kim and Kosamba in Surat district, as a result of which the train services had to be stopped. A special team has arrived from Mumbai to inspect the bridge. Services will resume soon after it is repaired.”

According to public relations officer of the Ahmedabad division of Western Railways, incessant rainfall in Surat and Vadodara regions have resulted in disruption of train services. “A total of five trains were fully cancelled, 12 trains were diverted and 10 were short-terminated due to the flood situation,” said Pradip Sharma, PRO, Ahmedabad division. The fully cancelled trains include 12989 Dadar-Ajmer, 19217 Bandra Jamnagar, 22923 Bandra Jamnagar 69127 Anand-Ahmedabad and 19034 Ahmedabad-Valsad.

Water entered several textile units in Pipodara village that remained closed on Sunday and Monday. Owners of factories in GIDC area also faced losses after water entered the units. Ahwa recorded 144 mm of rain, Saputara 180 mm, Vaghai 275 mm and Subir 127 mm.

Schools shut for 3 days

The ground floor of Resident Model School in Subir village of Dang district was submerged and the local administration rescued 280 students, who took shelter on the top floor. Schools in Dang district will remain closed till August 9.

Dang District Collector NK Damor said, “We have rescued 280 students from a school in Subir and have shifted them to Ahwa. Heavy rain has been forecast till August 9. Keeping safety of the students in mind, we declared holiday for schools till August 9.”