Surat: 15 booked for ‘assaulting’ Bajrang Dal worker, two others

Fifteen persons were Friday booked for allegedly assaulting a Bajrang Dal worker and two others in Surat, police said.

The injured persons were identified as Shyam Narayan Mishra, a Bajrang Dal worker, his nephew Arvind Mishra and another person Paragdutt Mishra.

The case was lodged based on a complaint filed by Arvind Mishra, a tempo driver, who is a resident of the Godadara area and a native of Uttar Pradesh.

In his complaint, Arvind alleged that incident happened on Thursday evening when he, along with Shyam and Paragdutt, had gone for a meeting with one Azhar Shaikh, a tempo driver of a R R Cargo Transport, to sort out an issue.

Azhar and Arvind’s nephew Vivek Mishra had an argument over standing in queue a few days ago. Arvind alleged that Azhar had called him to fix a meeting and sort out the issue.

When Arvind, Shyam, who is also a tempo driver, and Paragdutt went to the meeting at Shyam Sangini Market on Thursday, they had an argument with Azhar and his 14 friends who were also present there. Later Azhar and his friends attacked the trio with sharp weapons and wooden sticks severely injuring them, Arvind alleged in the complaint.

All the three injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital by other tempo drivers. The doctors said that condition of Shyam Mishra is critical, while the others are stable.

Punagam police on Friday morning registered an offence against Azhar and 14 others, under various sections of the IPC including 307 (attempt to murder). Police also carried out raids at different places to arrest the accused.

Punagam police station Inspector V U Gadariya said, “Two of the injured persons are stable while Shyam Mishra is still undergoing treatment in the hospital… We have picked up some of the youths and are questioning them to get the trace the accused… The accused will be arrested soon.”

On Friday afternoon, the Bajrang Dal and VHP leaders handed over memorandum to the Surat police commissioner demanding strict action against the accused.

Surat city Bajrang Dal leader Deviprasad Dubey said they are satisfied with police action in the case.