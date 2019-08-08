Surat: 108 helpline staff help woman living on roadside deliver baby

Paramedical staff of the 108 helpline emergency services on Wednesday morning helped a woman deliver a baby boy on the roadside where she lives, after her husband reached out to them saying she was having severe labour pains.

The incident took place on the roadside in Chowk Bazaar area. Both the mother and son are fine and they have been admitted in New Civil Hospital, where they will be kept under observation for 48 hours.

Yusuf Pathan, staying on the roadside at Lala Lajpatrai Garden at Chowk Bazaar had gone to the 108 services headquarters located in the neighbourhood and asked the staff there for help as his pregnant wife Noorjahan was in labour.

Supervisor of the 108 services, Roshan Desai, accompanied by another staffer reached the spot, where the woman was found in acute pain. Desai called up Umra police station’s 108 services, which immediately sent an ambulance to the spot, as the vehicles at the headquarters were all on call at the time.

With only paramedic Alpesh Thakor present along with Desai and Pathan, they requested a woman passerby to assist them with the delivery.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Desai said, “The condition of the woman was so critical that we could not take her to the hospital. So we decided to carry out the delivery on the roadside itself.”

Four persons were told to hold a cloth covering Noorjahan from all sides to give her privacy. Thakor brought down the medical kit from the ambulance and helped Noorjahan deliver her child.

Programme Manager of the 108 services Faiyaz Pathan said, “Our paramedical staff have been given training to handle emergency situations. The residents of the roadside in the area knew about the 108

headquarters nearby, so Yusuf came running to us, seeking help.”