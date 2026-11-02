How to suppress malignant brain tumour growth? IITGN team ‘finds’ a way

Researchers at the IIT Gandhinagar (IITGN) have developed a different attack strategy to tackle glioblastoma—an aggressive form of brain cancer that is resistant to a commonly used chemotherapy drug.

In their paper published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry and RSC Medicinal Chemistry, the researchers said two compounds developed by them suppressed the growth of glioblastoma cells by blocking a protein’s activity that regulates cell division.

The two compounds can target tyrosine threonine kinase (the TTK or Mps1 protein), which is integral to cell division, they argued. High levels of this protein have been linked to glioblastoma progression.

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“Since cancer cells divide at a much faster rate than normal cells, they rely heavily on TTK to survive their chaotic division cycles. The researchers asked whether disrupting this checkpoint could make it harder for glioblastoma cells to manage the damage to their DNA. It can reduce their viability and enhance their sensitivity to treatments like radiotherapy. Earlier studies have linked TTK’s involvement in resistance to TMZ, a commonly used chemotherapy drug. We wanted to explore whether modifying a candidate from one of our previous studies, J54 (a selective inhibitor of TTK), could help us target TTK more effectively and guide further research into ways of tackling drug-resistant glioblastoma,” the first author of this study, Gaurav Rai, a PhD scholar of the Chemistry Department at IITGN and a recipient of the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship, told The Indian Express.