Supporters rally behind Jadeja in custody for ‘assaulting cops’

Various social organisations have come forward in support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and whistleblower Yuvrajsinh Jadeja Thursday, a day after he was sent to judicial custody for allegedly assaulting police personnel.

Jadeja was booked under IPC sections 307 for attempt to murder and 332 for assaulting public servants after he had allegedly attacked the police personnel and later, dragged one of them on his car’s bonnet outside the office of the superintendent of police (SP) in Gandhinagar Sector 27 Tuesday.

Jadeja had followed 55 aspirants of Vidyasahayak examination who were detained and brought to the SP office in Gandhinagar for protesting to demand an increase in the number of seats. On Wednesday, he was sent to the Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad under judicial custody.

On Thursday, a representation of different “Rajput Kshatriya” organisations such as Shri Mahakal Sena Gujarat, Bopal Rajput Samaj and Rajput Vidyasabha Gujarat, among others, submitted an application to the Ahmedabad collector demanding the dropping of criminal charges against Jadeja.

“The Karni Sena fully supports Yuvrajsinh Jadeja in his quest for justice. Inquilab Zindabad (sic),” said Raj Singh Shekhawat, president, Gujarat Karni Sena.

Meanwhile, supporters of Jadeja trended #Kon_Jitu_Vaghani (Jitu Vaghani who?) on Twitter in retort to a statement made by Gujarat Education Minister and spokesminister Jitubhai Vaghani. On Wednesday, when asked for his reaction to Jadeja’s arrest, Vaghani had responded to reporters by saying “Yuvrajsinh who?”.

Incidentally, Jadeja had recently alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the forest guard recruitment examinations held across the state. Vaghani had taken cognisance of and replied to his allegations.

Meanwhile, Gandhinagar police Wednesday released video footage of the dashcam of Jadeja’s car that had recorded one police constable clinging to his moving car’s bonnet. Police booked Jadeja and his aide Deepak Zala alleging the duo first attacked the cops and then tried to flee in their car. However, when the policemen tried to stop the car, they allegedly tried to run them over and dragged one of them on the bonnet.

“The dashcam footage and fingerprints of the police constable hanging onto the bonnet have been sent to forensic science laboratory (FSL) for further analysis,” said a senior police official in Gandhinagar. Jadeja has been part of AAP since 2020. As an activist, he has brought out paper leaks and irregularities in several government recruitments forcing the state government to cancel two such exams in the recent past.