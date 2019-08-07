Support Kashmir decision, should have consulted Oppn: Hardik Patel

A DAY after the union government changed the status of Jammu and Kashmir to a union territory and scrapped article 370, Congress leader Hardik Patel said that he completely supported the decision of the Modi-led NDA government. However, it should have taken the opposition into confidence before taking such a drastic step.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Patel said, “Whatever decision the government takes for benefit of the country, we support it- this is my official stand. We totally support that Kashmir and India are one. The question is, before taking such a big decision, why was the opposition not taken into confidence?”

Patel also took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to present his stance on the Kashmir issue and reminded the union government that it should have held a discussion with the main opposition party, since India is a free and democratic country. However, in his criticism, Patel minced words for the Bharatiya Janata Party and said in undertones that “whenever government takes big decisions, opposition supports it but they should also keep in mind the role of opposition before taking such big steps.”

Patel’s tweet comes hours before erstwhile Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi government by calling the step as an “abuse of executive power.”

On Monday evening, a few supporters of the Patidar agitation circulated pictures on social media which claimed that Patel supported Narendra Modi’s decision. It gave birth to speculations that Patel’s stance might differ from that of the party on this issue.

“If there was a discussion held on the Kashmir issue with all opposition parties, then I am sure that the opposition would have had no issues with this step. However, if you won’t even ask the opposition before taking such a step, then it is natural that they will think the government is behaving in a dictatorial manner. Tomorrow, the government can introduce a law to shoot anyone who speaks against them” said Patel.