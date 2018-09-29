Supply of CNG, PNG: HC dismisses Adani Gas plea challenging govt company’s bid

The High Court allowed the request and ordered to maintain status-quo for two weeks. The High Court allowed the request and ordered to maintain status-quo for two weeks.

Gujarat High Court on Friday dismissed a petition moved by Adani Gas Ltd of Gautam Adani-led Adani Group related to “development of city gas distribution networks and supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the areas of Sanand, Bavla and Dholka of Ahmedabad district.”

In a press release issued by Gujarat Gas Limited, a sister company of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC), they said: “The sector regulator, Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) had declared Gujarat Gas as the winning bidder for developing city gas distribution networks and supply of PNG and CNG in the areas of Sanand, Bavla and Dholka in June 2016.”

The release stated that Adani Gas, which had lost in the same bidding, moved the High Court and obtained a stay order “hampering the development of infrastructure for commencing supply of PNG and CNG in these areas.”

The release said that the High Court dismissed the petition “upholding rights of Gujarat Gas Limited to develop infrastructure for supply of PNG, CNG and natural gas to commercial and industrial units.”

According to Gujarat Gas, the order “will also pave way for supply of natural gas as a clean and green fuel in the areas of Sanand, Bavla and Dholka which will in turn help in keeping air pollution levels in control once the infrastructure is ready.”

The petitioner company sought stay on its implementation for approaching higher forum. The High Court allowed the request and ordered to maintain status-quo for two weeks.

