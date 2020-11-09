Suo motu order by Savli court: Interim compensation to teenaged girls who faced sexual offences

The orders have been passed suo motu.

In two significant suo motu orders, a sessions court of Savli in Vadodara district has ordered to provide interim compensation to two teenage girls who faced sexual offences under the Victim Compensation Scheme, 2019, of the Gujarat government.

An official release from the state government stated the additional sessions judge of Savli passed two separate orders in cases of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on November 7, while ordering interim compensation to the girls. The orders have been passed suo motu. It said this would be the second instance in Gujarat where the court has passed suo motu orders awarding interim compensation to survivors of sexual offences. The girls will be given Rs 2 lakh and Rs 75,000, respectively, for medical and other expenses. The responsibility for timely payment of the compensation, not beyond two months, has been given to the secretary of Vadodara District Legal Services Authority.

