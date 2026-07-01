Sumul Dairy polls: Days to go, Gujarat Congress moves 11 candidates to ‘safer place’

The elections are scheduled for July 15. For the past ten years, BJP-backed individuals have helmed the dairy.

Written by: Kamal Saiyed
4 min readSuratJul 1, 2026 05:30 AM IST
Two weeks to go for polls in multi-crore dairy co-op, Gujarat Congress moves 11 candidates to ‘safer place’Sumul Dairy, comprising 1,039 primary milk producer co-operative societies, is run by a board of 19 members, 16 of whom are elected.
Make us preferred source on Google

TWO WEEKS before the elections for the Surat-Tapi District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd, the Congress-backed Pashu Palak Heet Rakshak Samithi (PPHRS) on Tuesday moved 11 of its candidates to a “safer place” outside Gujarat.

Congress leaders said the move was taken to shield the 11 individuals from “pressure tactics” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose candidates are contesting under the banner of Sahkar Panel. They alleged that the proposer of a Samithi candidate had been missing since Sunday.

The co-operative is popularly known as Sumul Dairy.

Even as the BJP has already won five seats on the dairy’s board of directors uncontested, the party faces challenges on the remaining 11 poll-bound seats. Also, some of its members, who were denied a mandate earlier, will be fighting for membership with the support of the Congress-backed group.

The elections are scheduled for July 15. For the past ten years, BJP-backed individuals have helmed the dairy.

According to its annual report for 2024-25, the dairy’s total trade turnover for that fiscal was Rs 6,276 crore.

Sumul Dairy, which comprises 1,039 primary milk producer co-operative societies, is run by a board of 19 members, 16 of whom are elected. The other three are ex-officio members from the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, the National Dairy Development Board, and the district registrar’s office.

The milk producer co-operatives, in turn, have 2.50 lakh members, and their presidents vote to elect the board of directors.

Story continues below this ad

After Monday — the first day of form withdrawal — 40 candidates were left in the fray for the 11 seats, sources in the dairy’s election unit told The Indian Express. An official from the Surat district collector’s office is the election officer.

They added that while the elections were initially due in 2025, after the terms of chairman Mansinh Patel and vice-chairman Rajesh Pathak ended, they could not be held then due to the local body polls and the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision drive. “This led to a delay in the co-operative body elections. So, a custodian was placed in charge,” said Pathak.

At least three PPHRS picks are those who were denied a mandate to contest the polls by the ruling party.

Critical of the BJP for introducing the mandate system in the co-operative body elections, Congress Legislature Party leader Tushar Chaudhary said, “By giving a mandate, directors are bound in advance to work at the behest of the party and are given free rein that leads to corruption. We have come to know that the BJP has won five seats uncontested. Keeping the PPHRS’s interests in mind, we have moved them (the Samithi’s candidates) to a safer place. We will give (the BJP) a tough fight on the remaining 11 seats.”

Story continues below this ad

Congress’s Surat district president and former MLA Anand Chaudhary claimed, “Ravindra Vasava, who is the proposer of PPHRS candidate from Umarpada Saunji Vasava, has been missing for two days. We tried but could not locate him. This led us to move all our 11 candidates to a safer place outside the state, so that the BJP cannot force them to withdraw their forms.”

The party, however, had not lodged a missing person’s complaint at the time this report was filed.

Rajesh Pathak, who is one of the five ‘uncontested’ winners, said: “We (the BJP) will definitely retain power in Sumul Dairy… There is no issue faced by farmers who supply milk to Sumul. Some of our party members are contesting the election from PPHRS, and we hope that they withdraw their forms before July 4.” Pathak has won from the Mangrol seat.

The BJP workers supported by PPHRS are Naresh Patel (former chairman of Surat district cooperative bank, who is up against BJP’s Raju Ahir for Valod), Vasant Patel (who will contest against ex-MLA Dhansukh Patel to win Olpad) and Jaymin Patel (he will go head-to-head with Jigar Naik for Mahuva).

Story continues below this ad

The five seats that went uncontested are Choryasi, Mangrol, Kamrej, Palsana, and Bardoli. From Choryasi that has 16 votes, local BJP MLA Sandeep Desai won; outgoing vice chairman Rajesh Pathak won from Mangrol (65 votes), Bharatsinh Solanki from Palsana (10 votes), Balwant Patel from Kamrej (20 votes), and Ajit Patel from Bardoli (56 votes).

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamal Saiyed
Kamal Saiyed

Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs. Expertise Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs. Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including: Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives. Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress. Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments