Sumul Dairy polls: Days to go, Gujarat Congress moves 11 candidates to ‘safer place’

Sumul Dairy, comprising 1,039 primary milk producer co-operative societies, is run by a board of 19 members, 16 of whom are elected.

TWO WEEKS before the elections for the Surat-Tapi District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd, the Congress-backed Pashu Palak Heet Rakshak Samithi (PPHRS) on Tuesday moved 11 of its candidates to a “safer place” outside Gujarat.

Congress leaders said the move was taken to shield the 11 individuals from “pressure tactics” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose candidates are contesting under the banner of Sahkar Panel. They alleged that the proposer of a Samithi candidate had been missing since Sunday.

The co-operative is popularly known as Sumul Dairy.

Even as the BJP has already won five seats on the dairy’s board of directors uncontested, the party faces challenges on the remaining 11 poll-bound seats. Also, some of its members, who were denied a mandate earlier, will be fighting for membership with the support of the Congress-backed group.