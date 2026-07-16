Sumul Dairy polls: 7 out of 9 seats see ‘100% polling’

Sumul Dairy, which has an annual turnover of Rs 6,500 crore, comprises 19 directors (members), of whom three are nominated members. More than 2.5 lakh farmers in Surat and Tapi are associated with the dairy.

Elections for nine seats of the Sumul Dairy board were held peacefully on Wednesday. While the board has 16 seats for which elections are held, candidates backed by the BJP won seven of them uncontested.

As many as 21 candidates were in the fray for the nine seats, for which ballot voting was held in nine talukas of Surat and Tapi districts. The results will be announced on July 17.

The 16 seats have 1,003 registered voters, who are presidents of milk committees in 16 talukas in Surat and Tapi. In a BJP-led board, the Congress won three seats — from Nizar, Uchhal and Vyara — in the last elections.