Summons issued to Gulberg witnesses in probe against Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar, Sanjiv Bhatt

The Ahmedabad detection of crime branch (DCB) on Friday sent summons to at least 14 witnesses of the Gulberg trial, directing them to be present at 11 am on Saturday in connection with the FIR that had led to the arrest of Teesta Setalvad and retired DGP RB Sreekumar.

The FIR lodged on June 25 also names former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt as an accused.

The summons, which has been issued under CrPC Section 160 that grants police officers power to require attendance of witnesses, a copy of which was accessed by The Indian Express, read: “With this notice it is informed that investigation is going on FIR… at DCB police stations under IPC sections 468, 471, 195, 211, 218 and 120(B), in regard of which your statement is to be taken requiring your presence on 02.07.2022 at 11 am at Crime Branch, Gaekwad Haveli, Ahmedabad.”

Following the FIR, the government had announced a special investigation team to probe charges of criminal conspiracy and forgery, among others, against former DGP RB Sreekumar, activist Teesta Setalvad and ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt. Setalvad and Sreekumar are under police remand till Saturday.

The FIR was registered exactly 24 hours after the Supreme Court had pronounced its verdict giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi a clean chit for the 2002 Gujarat riots in the appeal filed by Zakia Jafri, wife of former Congress MP Ahsan Jafri. The FIR is based on extensive quotes from the Supreme Court verdict and its annexures, and mentions the period of “occurrence of the offence” between January 1, 2002, and June 25, 2022.