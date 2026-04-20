Summer vacations, industrial slowdown: Massive rush at Surat’s Udhna Railway station, police resort to lathicharge

Security personnel resort to lathi-charge to control the situation at the Udhna Railway station on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Udhna railway station in Gujarat’s Surat witnessed heavy crowding on Sunday morning as thousands of passengers, mostly migrant workers, gathered to board outstation trains at the start of summer vacations and amid a slowdown in industrial activity in the textile and diamond hub.

Security personnel resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation after passengers breached barricades and broke queues in a bid to board trains to their home states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

In a statement, the Western Railway denied reports of a stampede at the railway station.

“During the course of passenger movement for special train services, a brief disturbance occurred when a few unruly boys attempted to breach barricading arrangements. The situation was promptly brought under control by on-ground railway staff and police, ensuring no disruption to overall operations,” the statement said.