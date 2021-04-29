Summer vacation for schools from May 3 to June 6: Gujarat government

The summer vacations for schools have been declared in the state from May 3 till June 6. The new academic session will commence in June after the summer vacations, the education department’s government resolution issued Wednesday stated.

The Gujarat education department has suspended its earlier notification to commence academic session from April 2021 in view of rise in Covid-19 cases.

The education department through notifications of February 4 and March 23 in 2020 had declared that academic session will commence from June to April as followed in the central board of secondary education.

The academic and non-academic staff of primary, secondary and higher secondary government and private schools have not been assigned any responsibility or duty during summer vacations.