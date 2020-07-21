Sumit Thakur appointed CPRO Western Railways

Sumit Thakur Sumit Thakur

Sumit Thakur, an officer of the Indian Railways Service of Engineering (IRSE), has been appointed the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Western Railways.

According to a statement issued by the Western Railways, Thakur took charge of CPRO at the WR headquarters in Churchgate station building on July 13, replacing Ravindra Bhakar who was the former CPRO of Western Railways.

Thakur is an officer of the IRSE 2010 batch and he has completed his B.Tech in Civil Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Patna in 2009. He did Masters in Structural Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in 2011. He joined Railways as Assistant Divisional Engineer of WR’s Mumbai Central Division in 2012.

Recently, he served as Senior Divisional Engineer (South) of Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway. He had won the GM award in 2015 and 2019 for his contribution towards improving riding quality with enhanced engineering standards and betterment of track maintenance through systematic planning and effective execution of mega blocks.

