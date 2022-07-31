scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Suicide of job aspirant murder by state: Mevani

A 22-year old job aspirant, Jayesh Sarvaiya from Gondal, Rajkot, had died by suicide Friday and alleged in his suicide note that he was taking the extreme step as he was unsuccessful in clearing competitive exams and did not see his dream of holding a government job position coming true.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 31, 2022 12:40:39 am
Ahmedabad news, Ahmedabad latest news, Gujarat news update, government job, government job entrance, Indian ExpressThe Congress leader further accused the state government of not declaring the number of vacant posts. (file)

Gujarat Congress working president and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani on Saturday termed the suicide of a government job aspirant in Rajkot after failing in a competitive examination as “murder by the state”.

A 22-year old job aspirant, Jayesh Sarvaiya from Gondal, Rajkot, had died by suicide Friday and alleged in his suicide note that he was taking the extreme step as he was unsuccessful in clearing competitive exams and did not see his dream of holding a government job position coming true.

Speaking at a press conference Saturday in Ahmedabad, Mevani demanded that the government declare exams to fill up vacancies in government jobs to counter unemployment in the state and prevent more such incidents from happening.

“The boy in his suicide note has written that in Gujarat, there is no fixed date of exams ( for government job), with no clue as to when exams will be held despite preparing for it… Exasperated with the situation and seeing that there is no other option for him, this 23-year old died by suicide… Like how those who died due to the hooch tragedy is not merely a latthakand but a hathyakand, similarly this death of a 23-year old is in a way murder by the state government,” Mevani said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...Premium
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...

The Congress leader further alleged that in Gujarat exams have not been declared for at least 18 posts.

Mevani also spoke about the MNREGA employees who are on a strike since the past 25 days.

“Because of their strike, 30 lakh job card holders are being left bereft of employment. Today while talking to the union leader, I got to know that MNREGA, framed by Congress, provides employment to 2.25 lakh people everyday but due to the strike, this has come down to only 24,” Mevani said.

“Amid inflation, impact of the Covid-19 second wave, extreme unemployment, no declaration of exams for government jobs, the MNREGA scheme has been made defunct in Gujarat. And as a result, people are being forced to commit suicide and such deaths are not suicide but rather homicide…Why has it come to a point where a 23-year old boy, like Rohith Vemula, is resorting to suicide? I want to ask this through the medium of this press conference,” he said.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The Congress leader further accused the state government of not declaring the number of vacant posts.

“You (government) must declare that in how many days the vacant government posts will be filled.

There is no declaration this effect. They won’t declare how many such posts are lying vacant and since when and when they will be filling it. If you don’t fill such vacancies, others like Jayesh Sarvaiya, will be forced to take such steps…He (Sarvaiya) wrote in his suicide note that his only wish to qualify the bin sachivalaya clerk to get a government job but has been forced to take up labour work,” he said.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Ahmedabad

Mevani added that he along with other Congress members will be visiting Sarvaiya’s family on August 1 at Gondal and added that there will be some justice served if the government announces exam dates for government jobs.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

3

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to controversy

4

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

5

Uddhav hits out at Koshyari over Mumbai remarks, CM Shinde says he disagrees with Guv

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Premium
Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Premium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement