Suicide of job aspirant murder by state: Mevani

Gujarat Congress working president and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani on Saturday termed the suicide of a government job aspirant in Rajkot after failing in a competitive examination as “murder by the state”.

A 22-year old job aspirant, Jayesh Sarvaiya from Gondal, Rajkot, had died by suicide Friday and alleged in his suicide note that he was taking the extreme step as he was unsuccessful in clearing competitive exams and did not see his dream of holding a government job position coming true.

Speaking at a press conference Saturday in Ahmedabad, Mevani demanded that the government declare exams to fill up vacancies in government jobs to counter unemployment in the state and prevent more such incidents from happening.

“The boy in his suicide note has written that in Gujarat, there is no fixed date of exams ( for government job), with no clue as to when exams will be held despite preparing for it… Exasperated with the situation and seeing that there is no other option for him, this 23-year old died by suicide… Like how those who died due to the hooch tragedy is not merely a latthakand but a hathyakand, similarly this death of a 23-year old is in a way murder by the state government,” Mevani said.

The Congress leader further alleged that in Gujarat exams have not been declared for at least 18 posts.

Mevani also spoke about the MNREGA employees who are on a strike since the past 25 days.

“Because of their strike, 30 lakh job card holders are being left bereft of employment. Today while talking to the union leader, I got to know that MNREGA, framed by Congress, provides employment to 2.25 lakh people everyday but due to the strike, this has come down to only 24,” Mevani said.

“Amid inflation, impact of the Covid-19 second wave, extreme unemployment, no declaration of exams for government jobs, the MNREGA scheme has been made defunct in Gujarat. And as a result, people are being forced to commit suicide and such deaths are not suicide but rather homicide…Why has it come to a point where a 23-year old boy, like Rohith Vemula, is resorting to suicide? I want to ask this through the medium of this press conference,” he said.

The Congress leader further accused the state government of not declaring the number of vacant posts.

“You (government) must declare that in how many days the vacant government posts will be filled.

There is no declaration this effect. They won’t declare how many such posts are lying vacant and since when and when they will be filling it. If you don’t fill such vacancies, others like Jayesh Sarvaiya, will be forced to take such steps…He (Sarvaiya) wrote in his suicide note that his only wish to qualify the bin sachivalaya clerk to get a government job but has been forced to take up labour work,” he said.

Mevani added that he along with other Congress members will be visiting Sarvaiya’s family on August 1 at Gondal and added that there will be some justice served if the government announces exam dates for government jobs.