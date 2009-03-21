Suicide by HIV-positive family puts a question mark on utility of counselling centres

The suicide committed by four members of a family,which suffered from HIV/AIDS,in Vadodara has raised questions over the effectiveness of the counselling and Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres set up across the state to curb such incidents.

The Gujarat State Aids Control Society (GSACS) has asked the Gujarat state network of positive people (GSNP+) to investigate into the incident and find out how this has happened.

Pradeep Kumar,the additional project director,GSACS,said,We have asked the network in Vadodara to inquire into the incident. For members of a family,including two minor daughters,who were HIV positive,committed suicide on Wednesday by consuming poison at their residence in Makarpura area of Vadodara.

There are more than 7,200 patients (as on December 2008) including 400 children registered with seven ARTs in the state.

The sources in these ART centres say that the effort in counselling patients is not proving to be enough.

It also suggests the voluntary organisations and networks whose job is to identify people with such disease,register them,observe their behavioural change,and create and enable environment so that they dont feel aloof from the society,have not be able to do justice to their job.

The voluntary organisations agree. I think there are some holes which need to be plugged. This was a very unfortunate incident. But some times counselling alone cannot help, said Kamlesh Bhatt of Vikas Jyoti,an organisation working in the HIV/AIDS field for the last nine years.

Those suffering from HIV/AIDS also might have other problems and thats why they take such extreme step. But we need to put in more effort, said Bhatt.

He said,Its very important to make them (victims of HIV/AIDS) mentally strong. But again there are many reasons for a person committing a suicide.

In January 2008 another such incident was reported in which only the women in the family had committed suicide three months after having been diagnosed with HIV.

A 25-year-old woman was detected with HIV after also having been diagnosed with tuberculosis.

The woman was in a state of depression after being diagnosed with the virus. According to police and family members,the woman was also much concerned about her child’s future.

Defending the networks working under GSACS,Kumar said sometimes there are socio-economic reasons behind a persons death.

From what I have heard,the family which committed suicide also had socio-economic problems. This could have been one of the reasons for them taking such an extreme step.

