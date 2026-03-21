‘Sufficient time and opportunity will be given to Opp to discuss UCC Bill in House on March 24’

Why is the live-streaming of the Gujarat Assembly proceedings delayed despite announcing that this will be done soon?

There is a pending court matter in this regard. I cannot share more details on the case but this is the main reason for not live-streaming the proceedings yet. Keeping that in mind and depending on the order, we will proceed further.

Don’t you think by introducing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill at the fag end of the ongoing Budget Session, the Opposition is not given sufficient time to debate on an important legislation?

Sufficient time and opportunity will be given to the Opposition to discuss the Bill in the House on March 24. We know that no law is enacted without a majority in the House but the Opposition not participating in the discussions — should not be the case.

As compared to the previous sessions, you seem to be giving more time to Opposition MLAs to put forth their views and objections more freely in the House. Is this an introspective move or based on the feedback received?

The Speaker’s role should be neutral. If I am giving time to the Opposition to speak, I believe that is my responsibility. All members of the Vidhan Sabha have equal rights. I have said many times in the House that it might be possible that I disagree with what you say but will ensure your right to speak. There might be disagreement between Opposition and Treasury benches but there has to be discussion… They should be allowed to speak. If anyone raises a point of order, I allow them to put forward the reasons for the same.

In Gujarat, the practice of reasoning and discussion should be maintained. In democracy, discussion, reasoning and criticism should be ensured. Through these we get to understand each other’s views. It should not be the case that I view only one side and agree, there are other aspects too to the same-be it positive or negative. Only through discussion do we get to know this. The tradition of discussion should be made more transparent but the question lies in the difference between debate and dispute (samvaad aur vivaad) – there is a very thin line between these two. Sometimes discussion turns into a dispute, that’s where the problem arises. I try to ensure dialogue and discussion over disputes and thus give more chances to the Opposition to speak. This time, there should be no complaint from anyone. For instance during the Question Hour I give priority to the Opposition for supplementary questions. It is like a mother (Maa) who has more love and affection towards the younger child. The opposition has fewer numbers so I first give them an opportunity.

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Do you face a challenge to be neutral and impartial amid the shrinking space of Opposition and the pressure of BJP being in dominant numbers in the House?

There is no such problem for me. The best part is that the CM (Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel) is very positive and also plays a very positive role towards discussions. He is often heard asking for discussions and if there are any lapses, these will be corrected too. He has a positive and proactive attitude. What we are able to achieve has a major role of the Leader of the House too.

For instance, in the case of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gopal Italia’s heated exchange with Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, your reprimand and warning to him (Italia) was viewed as mild by BJP members…

The treasury bench can put forward their point of view and they might suggest taking action against violation of special privilege but I have to consider both sides and then decide. I feel that he (Italia) is new, he is learning, getting prepared so these small mistakes happen in the beginning. Any new MLA cannot be experienced so punishing him at the first instance should not be the case. If a child eats soil, the mother slowly holds his ear and does not slap him. So, this (my) role is like a mother only. Maa jaisi bhumika hai.(My role is like a mother).

Isn’t this motherly love a little delayed?

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No, I have not taken a very harsh decision against anyone previously too. There was not a single time in the past two-and-a-half years that we have had to adjourn the House… This is a major record. The Opposition might be in less numbers but if they protest and sit in the well, what options do I have? They understand what I tell them. I tell them that I am giving you an opportunity to speak, to put across your point of view, you can put as many of your viewpoints within the purview of the rules.. I believe this is the only way in a parliamentary system.

Second, in the previous question hours no more than 4-5 questions were taken but now it is more than 10, sometimes 12 and 14. Ministers too are responding to questions in brief and MLAs also are crunching their questions, unlike the practice earlier where the Opposition would indulge in so much criticism that they digress from the main question. So the entire process would get into a political debate. Even when the Minister starts giving political speeches I remind them to stick to the response. Such a culture has developed.

Earlier, many members would read the question and even Ministers would respond by reading from the prepared written notes. I told them this cannot be a discussion. They are merely reading out of what is written by a bureaucrat. Speak from experience and from your heart, what you feel, I tell them.

When you read out, there is no logic or reasoning in it. It is only when you respond from our heart to the other. This is the concept of democracy. The issue will not be understood till the time they are reading from a paper. For impromptu speaking you will have to understand the issue. In a developed state like Gujarat, this should be their future. From here only someone will become the CM or a minister or Union Minister. This is very important for the future.

How do you feel about the new Cabinet of Ministers since most of them are new and first-timers?

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They are new and in the process of learning and they want to learn. No one feels that he is an expert but is learning. They come to me too, sit and ask for feedback on their mistakes. I advise them too. There is an issue sometimes in the capacity since they are new but they are eager to learn, which is positive.

Were there complaints or feedback from the Opposition in the past for not allowing them to speak? Recently, we have heard you reminding the House that you are there to ensure everyone’s right to speak.

There was no such discussion or point of order in this regard. This is what I believe is my duty. It is the Speaker’s responsibility to ensure the right to speak of our 182 MLAs as representatives of people. This time, even the Ministers have been trained in the presence of the Speaker. Ministers were called and trained on aspects like how to use technology, how to respond to a question, what are the rules and process. The Speaker and officials themselves have trained them. Personal Secretaries of Ministers too have been trained on how to make a Minister prepared.

MLAs too have been trained on parliamentary rules, how to speak, sit and what to speak– what should be our behaviour being representatives of people. Our words, behaviour will impact so many people. We have also issued a circular on this and everyone is following.

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What is the process of selection of questions for the Question Hour? Do you screen them?

A draw of lots is followed and usually the members of the Opposition draw the chits. I do not screen any questions..

Many questions that are from the ruling party are either praising the government, or on basic information which is readily available anywhere. Should this practice not end?

I personally believe that current issues and how to solve them, quality time should be spent on quality questions so that maximum issues of the public are addressed. Many times I have reminded them of the Right to Information where they can seek all this information. It should not be an informative session but how to solve peoples issues. There has been an improvement as compared to last time.

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You have started a new initiative where a few minutes prior to the end of day’s session, every MLA is given an opportunity to raise issues or demands of their areas. Was there feedback that the secretaries in the concerned departments do not pay heed to their demands?

The government is allocating funds for public amenities to the departments based on their demands. In most of the cases it is the bureaucrats who are deciding what the public wants. On what basis are they doing it? People’s representatives can understand that effectively. Their role has been restricted to approving but not suggesting but many times this does not happen. So we thought that not the MLAs bring this to the notice of the secretaries and not the ministers. All this goes on record and a status and feedback is taken.

This is the second year of this initiative. The report of the first year reveals that more than 70 per cent of the issues have been addressed positively. MLAs too are happy that their work is being done. That is the reason now the MLAs compete to get their issues noted down and at times I allow even 40-50 MLAs to raise their issues to the point where the Ministers don’t have to reply. We thought of fixing their (the bureaucrat’s)responsibility . This is the beginning.

What change do you see in yourself after becoming Speaker, having been a minister and MLA?

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While sitting down (as MLA) you see the ruling party, you see flaws in the Opposition. But while sitting in this position, it is their merits and good things which are visible.

So if tomorrow you come to this side, will there be change in the way you conduct yourself?

Yes, there will be a change in the behaviour but I will be able to see the big picture. There will be an open mind to understand the point of views of both sides. After sitting there you get to know that Opposition and an enemy are all different. In most of the cases, the opposition is considered as an enemy. This is not the case. Our opinions might be different but we are all one. We should at least listen to others’ points of view. Criticising does not imply that they are our enemy.

There was an instance where a minister told the lone Muslim MLA Imran Khedawala who was wearing the Indian team’s jersey that wearing a jersey did not imply patriotism; Referring to your role as a “mother” do you view this as correct behaviour that the ruling party MLAs target a Muslim MLA deliberately and repeatedly?

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This should not be the case. Many times I protect him. It is not the case that he is being targeted but what I now understand is that it is that they are simply pulling each other’s leg. I get involved when the line is crossed and he (Khedawala) gets hurt. When it is for fun, I believe that they are getting closer. I also allow them a grey area, a light fun moment, at times I too comment and allow a fun and familiar environment like a family in the House.