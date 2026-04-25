Submarine stealth push for Navy: Key storage module flagged off

The AIP project is seen as a key step towards enhancing the operational capabilities of India’s conventional submarine fleet.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraUpdated: Apr 25, 2026 08:47 AM IST
Guj-Inox-storage moduleThe cryogenic LOX storage tank, designed for the ground-based prototype of the AIP system, plays a critical role in enabling submarines to remain submerged for longer durations without surfacing. (Source: Express Photo)
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India’s push to strengthen the endurance and stealth of its submarine fleet received a boost on Thursday with INOX India Ltd (INOXCVA) flagging-off of a first-of-its-kind simulated Liquid Oxygen (LOX) storage module for the Indian Navy’s indigenous Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system.

Developed by INOXCVA at its Kalol facility in Panchmahal district, the module will undergo Factory Acceptance Tests as part of the AIP programme led by the Naval Material Research Laboratory (NMRL), a key DRDO lab based in Ambernath in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a statement said.

The cryogenic LOX storage tank, designed for the ground-based prototype of the AIP system, plays a critical role in enabling submarines to remain submerged for longer durations without surfacing. Engineered to store oxygen in liquid form at extremely low temperatures, the system meets stringent standards of safety, purity and reliability required for defence applications, the statement said.

The module was flagged off by NMRL Director Dr Suman Roy Choudhury and INOXCVA CEO Deepak Acharya. INOXCVA’s role in the strategic programme includes design, engineering, fabrication and testing of the specialised tank.

Acharya said the milestone reflects the company’s contribution to “mission-critical systems” supporting India’s defence capabilities. “The AIP programme represents a critical advancement in enhancing the endurance and stealth of our submarines, and we are honoured to support it with our specialised cryogenic expertise. This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering high-precision, mission-critical systems that uphold the highest standards of safety, reliability, and engineering excellence in service of the nation.”

The AIP project is seen as a key step towards enhancing the operational capabilities of India’s conventional submarine fleet.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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