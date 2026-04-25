Submarine stealth push for Navy: Key storage module flagged off

The cryogenic LOX storage tank, designed for the ground-based prototype of the AIP system, plays a critical role in enabling submarines to remain submerged for longer durations without surfacing. (Source: Express Photo)

India’s push to strengthen the endurance and stealth of its submarine fleet received a boost on Thursday with INOX India Ltd (INOXCVA) flagging-off of a first-of-its-kind simulated Liquid Oxygen (LOX) storage module for the Indian Navy’s indigenous Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system.

Developed by INOXCVA at its Kalol facility in Panchmahal district, the module will undergo Factory Acceptance Tests as part of the AIP programme led by the Naval Material Research Laboratory (NMRL), a key DRDO lab based in Ambernath in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a statement said.

The cryogenic LOX storage tank, designed for the ground-based prototype of the AIP system, plays a critical role in enabling submarines to remain submerged for longer durations without surfacing. Engineered to store oxygen in liquid form at extremely low temperatures, the system meets stringent standards of safety, purity and reliability required for defence applications, the statement said.