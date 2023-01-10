Subjects chosen by Guru in focus of today’s policies: Justice Kariel

Hailing the foresightedness of social reformer Shree Narayana Guru, Gujarat High Court judge Justice Nikhil Kariel Sunday said that some of the subjects that Guru chose to give focus on during Theerthadanam, pilgrimage, 100 years ago find resonance in today’s government policies.

Justice Kariel was speaking at the Theerthadanam Convention, marking the commencement of the pilgrimage in Kerala, organised by the Ahmedabad Shree Narayana Cultural Mission.

Justice Kariel, who is also a member of the Mission, was the chief guest at the convention held on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Among those on stage was Beena Kailashnathan, wife of K Kailashnathan, principal secretary to Gujarat chief minister.

Guru had chosen eight subjects on which attention was to be focused in the Theerthadanam — education, cleanliness, piety, organised endeavour, agriculture, trade, handicrafts and technical training, Justice Kariel said adding that, “Today when we are approaching 100 years of being an independent nation… it becomes all the more necessary that we understand and imbibe the idea that was sought to be propagated by focusing on the subjects.”

“We should also be glad here that some of the subjects which were chosen by Shree Narayana Guru a 100 years back, are now forming part of the policy of the government. Subjects like Swachh Bharat, which is correlatable to cleanliness, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, which is correlatable to the subject of organised endeavour etc would show the immense foresight of the Guru a 100 years back where he wanted to develop the individual, the society and the nation which was not been born at that time,” Justice Kariel noted.

The SC Collegium in November last year, while recommending the transfer of seven high court judges had dropped Justice Kariel’s name from the list following protests by bar members of Gujarat HC opposing an earlier recommendation of his transfer.

A delegation from Gujarat HC’s Bar had also held a meeting with the Chief Justice of India and other members of the Collegium after going on a three-and-half day strike, opposing the recommendation for transfer.

Advertisement

According to Justice Kariel, while the aim of a pilgrimage is often a spiritual journey to a holier place and the ultimate aim is spiritual well-being, the ultimate aim of Theerthadanam was something else.”

While spiritual well being is a good idea, Guru had realised that “economics is the hard reality”, Justice Kuriel said.

“The aim of the Theerthadanam was for ensuring that the disciples would have the benefit of hearing eminent personalities who would share their views on these eight subjects with other spiritual and cultural activities which were conducted as part of Theerthadanam festival… The ultimate aim also appears to be to ensure that a devotee is educated and is concerned about the society and benefits the society,” said Justice Kariel.