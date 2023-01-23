Subhash Chandra Bose military school admission process begins

Subhash Chandra Bose military academy residential school in Dadra and Nagar Havel (Union Territory) will start functioning from June 1.

As many as 100 students, who have cleared the entrance exam of the National Testing Agency, have applied for admission in the school run by NGO Vidhya Bharti Gujarat. Now, these students will have to undergo physical and medical examinations, said a source associated with the school.

The new school for boys and girls is situated at Mota Randha village, around 15 kilometres from Silvassa, the headquarters of DNH.

The school project, worth over Rs. 76 crore, spreads over 21 acres of land. The intake capacity of the school is 550 students. However, the admission will start with standard six in the 2023-24 academic year and the classes will be upgraded later.

Badruddin Halani, president of the military school, said, “Military training will be a key focus of the school.Parade and drill, gym, mountaineering, obstacle training, field sports, swimming, horse riding, rifle shooting, study of military craft, study of military history, map reading are part of the academic activities.”

The school building, consisting of 28 classrooms, is ready. The hostel building, which can house 700 students, is also getting ready. An indoor stadium and outdoor sport facilities will be developed soon, said a school official.

Secretary of the school Paramendra Parmar said, “Last year, we signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sainik Schools Society under the Ministry of Defence for starting the school. We are collecting funds from donors, including corporation companies under CSR.”

“A large number of students from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, South Gujarat and neighbouring districts of Maharashtra will be benefited from the school. We are also planning to purchase 30 acres more land near the school,” he added.

Vidhya Bharti Gujarat formed Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, a new body of 15 people at DNH, to run a military academy residential school.

He further added, “Reservation will be there for the students of the Union Territory. The annual fees per student will be around `1.80 lakh. The process of hiring teachers is going on.”