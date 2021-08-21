Sub-Inspector stabbed in Ahmedabad, four held

A Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) was stabbed and critically injured allegedly by a group of persons in Shaher Kotda area of old city Ahmedabad on Thursday night as a police team arrived to stop a stone pelting incident.

According to police, a patrolling team of Shaher Kotda police station had arrived outside Pushpraj complex at Potaliya cross section in Shaher Kotda area after reports of stone pelting by a group of four persons. According to police, as the patrolling team tried to chase the miscreants, PSI VP Chaudhary was allegedly stabbed in his chest and stomach multiple times by two accused.

The four accused have been identified as Ajay Dattani, Krishna Patani, Manoj Patani and Sanjay Patani, all residents of Shaher Kotda area.

“We had received a complaint from a shopkeeper at Pushpraj complex that a group of four persons were stone pelting his shop. Upon reaching the spot, we saw the four accused running away and we started chasing them. As I caught two accused Ajay and Krishna after chasing them, their two accomplices returned and Manoj then stabbed me with a knife on my chest and stomach,” said Chaudhary in his complaint.

According to police, the PSI was shifted to Civil Hospital in Asarwa after the incident.

Taking cognizance, police have booked the four accused under IPC sections 307 for attempt to murder, 333 for causing grievous hurt to public servant to prevent them from duty, 337 for causing hurt with rash act, 353 for assault on public servant, 186 for obstructing public servant, sections of the rioting, 294b for obscenity, 506 for criminal initimidation and 427 for mischief.

“The complainant shopkeeper has told us that the four accused are anti-social elements who were creating a ruckus outside his shop on Thursday night by harassing the customers. When the shopkeeper asked them to not to do it, they resorted to stone pelting. We have arrested two persons in this case yet while two are wanted,” said a senior police official.