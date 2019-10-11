Ahmedabad: Sub inspector stabbed by bootleggers during raid

A police sub-inspector posted at Ramol Police station was stabbed in his hand allegedly by two bootleggers during a raid in Amraiwadi area of Ahmedabad on Thursday night.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Arjun Bharwad, 27, in-charge of Surelia police outpost, and a Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) constable Manubhai were attacked by two alleged bootleggers near Kailash Colony Wonderpoint road CTM area in Amraiwadi at around 9.30 pm. Bharwad, who sustained injuries on his left hand between his wrist and elbow, was admitted to LG Hospital for treatment.

The two accused were identified as Ajit Vaghela and Akshay Patel, both residents of Kailash Colony CTM in Amraiwadi. The duo are absconding.

“The police official is stable right now and is recovering at the hospital. He was attacked by the accused with an intention to kill and based on his complaint, we have booked the accused under IPC sections 307, 333, 224, 186 and 114 for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt to public servant on duty, resistance by a person from his lawful apprehension, obstructing public servant and presence of abettor when offence is committed, respectively. The accused will be arrested soon,” KS Dave, Ramol Police station in-charge, said.

According to Bharwad, he received a tip around 9 pm regarding the possible presence of two boothleggers near Kailash Colony Wonderpoint road.

“Upon receiving the tip, I, along with Manubhai, left on our patrolling motorcycle and reached a tea stall at wonderpoint road. There, we saw the two accused and tried to apprehend them. However, Ajit Vaghela attacked me with a knife, directed towards my stomach. However, I resisted his attack and he stabbed me on my hand instead. Manubhai also tried to arrest the other accused but the duo fled the spot,” Bharwad said.

The raid comes a day after the Gujarat Director General of Police began a week-long special drive against bootlegging in all districts of Gujarat. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier criticized Gujarat CM Rupani’s style of governance and said Gujarat is the highest consumer of alcohol.