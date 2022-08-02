Sub-inspector booked for ‘accepting’ bribe of Rs 1.3 lakh

August 2, 2022 11:54:17 pm
The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Tuesday detained a police sub-inspector with Surat Police for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.3 lakh.
According to Gujarat ACB officials, PSI Jaideepsinh Rajput with Puna police station and his aide Jiauddin Saiyyed were detained after they were allegedly caught red-handed accepting the bribe amount Tuesday .
The ACB officials said that the sub-inspector demanded the bribe amount from a travel firm owner in a prohibition case after a police seized illicit liquor from a luxury bus owned by the firm.
“The accused police officer had called the staff of the travels company and threatened to book him under the prohibition case. The accused police officer then asked for the name of company owner and threatened to book him as well under the prohibition case. The accused then demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for not adding the name of the firm owner in the FIR. Later, the bribe amount was settled to Rs 3 lakh,” said a senior official of Gujarat ACB.
“After the travels company staff spoke to his owner, the latter paid the inspector Rs 1,70,000 which was then handed over to the accused police officer through Jiauddin Saiyyed on August 1. The accused officer then demanded the remaining Rs 1,30,000. It was then that the travels company staff approached the ACB and a trap was set,” the official added.
