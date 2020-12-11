Sub-inspector arrested for rape attempt on woman in Ahmedabad

“On October 16 evening last year, the accused called the woman and asked her to reach old Vadaj police chowki. When the woman reached there around 7 pm, the accused called her on WhatsApp and asked her to reach Hotel Red Apple claiming some ‘personal work".

A police sub-inspector with Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell has been arrested by the Crime Branch team for allegedly assaulting a woman in an attempt to rape her, police said.

According to police, the accused SI Ritesh Kumar Mishra was arrested by a team of Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Thursday after a first information report was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 354B for assault or criminal force to women with intent to disrobe, 506 for criminal intimidation and 114 for abettor present when offence committed.

According to police, the woman allegedly met Mishra at Vadaj police station in 2019 when she went there to lodge a complaint of a missing person.

“On October 7 last year, the woman reached Vadaj police station to file a complaint about her missing husband. The accused officer who was a PSI at the police station lodged her complaint and took her number,” said a senior officer of Ahmedabad DCB.

“On October 16 evening last year, the accused called the woman and asked her to reach old Vadaj police chowki. When the woman reached there around 7 pm, the accused called her on WhatsApp and asked her to reach Hotel Red Apple claiming some ‘personal work’. Mishra then took the woman to a room in the hotel and tried to rape her by disrobing her.

An FIR was lodged against Mishra on July 13, 2020, and the case was given to Crime Branch. We arrested him today after investigation,” the officer added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.