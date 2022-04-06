Study finds labour rooms at health care facilities contaminated with bacteria

The maternity units and labour rooms of public health care facilities, that appear to be visibly clean, may not be free of bacterial contamination, reveals a Gujarat-based study by researchers from Indian Institute of Public Health Gandhinagar (IIPH-G) and other public health institutes.

As many as 195 swab samples taken from various surfaces such as beds, mops, sink-taps, instruments, buckets, from maternity units of 10 health care facilities in Gujarat — namely six primary health centres (PHCs) where at least 15 deliveries are being conducted per month and four community health centres where at least 30 deliveries are being conducted per month — were taken, from three key areas — labour rooms, maternity wards and general wards.

The result is of concern not only because 36 of the 195 swab samples (18.5 per cent) show bacterial contamination in the selected sites, with highest contamination seen in labour rooms, followed by maternity ward and then general ward, and higher contamination in items such as mops and beds, but also the bacterial specimens showed high resistance against antibiotics.

The most prevalent bacteria found at the contaminated sites and showed the maximum resistance to antibiotics was Pseudomonas aeruginosa, considered as one of the most common gram-negative bacteria causing healthcare-associated infections, particularly among hospitalised patients.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is reportedly seen to be associated with puerperal septicemia, which is an infection of the genital tract occuring any time between onset of rupture of membranes or labour and the 42nd day of postpartum.

“The pathogen is responsible for severe infections, mainly in immunocompromised patients, causing bacteremia, complicated intra abdominal or urinary tract infections, and ventilator associated pneumonia. The presence of these microorganisms on high-touch surfaces such as taps, thus represents the source of transmission via multiple routes to the patients and can result in life-threatening infections,” the study notes.

Acinobacter, which was the next most prevalent pathogen seen in the sampled sites, were found from the bed and sink-tap swab samples of the labour room. While it remained sensitive to antibiotics, it is important to note that the Acinetobacter species are responsible for health care associated infections and “can cause severe pneumonia and infections of the urinary tracts, bloodstream, and some other parts of the body”, with the survival rate of Acinetobacter species on surfaces in hospitals being relatively high, surviving in dry environments for weeks.

The attack mechanism of this bacteria is through wounds and invasive devices, thus posing a risk to new mothers and newborns by its very presence in healthcare settings.

Other contaminant bacteria found from the sampled sites were E coli and Klebsiella species, of which E. Coli was seen to be sensitive to antibiotics but Klebsiella was found to be resistant to some antibiotics that are commonly used to treat UTIs and respiratory infections.

As the study, published in the monthly ‘Healthcare’ journal under MDPI on March 30 notes, “A recent study reports the dominance of isolates of Klebsiella pneumoniae and E. coli in most of urinary tract infection (UTI) patients among pregnant women…UTI in pregnancy is associated with complications to the mother and foetus before and after delivery such as pyelonephritis(kidney infection), sepsis, septic shock, anaemia, acute and chronic renal failure, premature delivery, and foetal mortality. Antimicrobial resistance is a major health problem in the treatment of UTIs.”

The study, supported by the Center for Environmental Health (CEH) at the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), has been authored by researchers from the department of public health science at IIPH-G, Parul Institute of Public Health at Parul University at Vadodara and School of Epidemiology and Public Health at Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences at Wardha.

The study gains importance as the focus of most research with respect to healthcare-associated infections has been seen in the context of intensive care units and operation theatres worldwide, and there has been a lack of data specifically from the labour rooms and maternity wards.

As the study notes, “Priority towards the microbial safety of health care facilities should be more focused rather than the visual cleanliness proxy of hygiene considered up to now. Microbiological surveillance should be an essential part of the infection control program and WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) practices in health care facilities. Microbiological surveillance along with surveillance of antimicrobial resistance patterns will aid in identifying the trends of infection and resistance in advance. The increasing institution delivery rates in Gujarat mean that it needs to be stressed that the hospital environment cannot change the clinical outcomes unless the quality of care is more focused.”