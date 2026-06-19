Study and rest, no to smartphone phone: CA toppers in Ahmedabad reveal success mantra

By Manushi Patel

Staying away from smartphones was a common practice among the city toppers of the Chartered Accountants final exam, the results for which were announced on Thursday.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Ahmedabad, saw 91 of its 664 students clearing both groups combined.

Hamza Pulavwala, who achieved rank 1 from the city with 396/600, says he “switched off his phone completely” and stayed in touch with friends only through his mother’s device.

“I prioritised theory-heavy subjects in the morning,” Pulavwala tells The Indian Express, even as all the students said they found the Advanced Financial Management paper “most difficult”.