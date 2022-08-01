Students of four vet colleges on indefinite strike for stipend hike

August 1, 2022 11:02:57 pm
Nearly 2,000 students of Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc&AH) of four veterinary colleges declared an indefinite strike Monday, demanding a hike in their stipend.
The four collegs — College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, Anand, College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, Junagadh, College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, Navsari, and College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, Sardarkrushinagar — are constituent colleges of Kamdhenu University, Gandhinagar.
The students are demanding a hike from Rs 4,200 to Rs 18,000, saying that there was no hike in stipend, offered to them for one-year internship at the end of their five-and-a-half-year undergraduate course, in the past five years. The representatives of these students also met Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel in Gandhinagar Monday.
“The Rajasthan government offers Rs 21,000, Uttar Pradesh Rs 23,500, Bihar Rs 15,000, Punjab Rs 15,000 and Karnataka Rs 20,000 as stipend to their veterinarty students. In comparison to these, a developed state like Gujarat gives us a monthly stipend of Rs 4,200 only,” said a fourth year student of College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry Junagadh.
Vice-Chancellor of Kamdhenu University Dr NH Kelawala told this paper, “The demand is in consideration of the finance ministry. We have submitted the queries and are hopeful that it will be resolved at the earliest.”
