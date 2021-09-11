2 students in Dang residential school test positive for Covid-19

Two students of Sandipani Vidya Sankul, a residential school in Saputara of Dang district, tested positive for Covid-19 Friday and have been quarantined in the hostel.

The students, studying class 6 and class 7, had reported symptoms of cough and cold for the last few days and had undergone RT-PCR tests on Thursday, and their test results returned as positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Dang collector Bhavin Pandya, accompanied by District Education Officer Manilal Bhusara, and District Epidemic Officer Dhansukh Gamit, visited the school and isolated the two students and have instructed them to test all the students and teachers.

“The students were isolated in separate rooms in the hostel premises. We will again carry out an RT-PCR test of them after 5 days. We have also given medicines and our team of doctors will visit the school regularly, to check their recovery,” Gamit told The Indian Express.

The school had reopened on September 2, after the government lifted restrictions that had been imposed for the past one–and–a–half years in view of the pandemic.

Parents of students of the Ashram school who reached the school were not were allowed to meet their wards and stopped at the main gate.

Gamit further added, “We have today carried out 175 RTPCR tests on students, teachers and other employees of the hostel and their reports will come on Saturday. We have also advised the teachers (a total of 10 teachers) who come from Vansda and Billimora not to leave the hostel premises and stay in the hostel for few more days.”

Bhusara said, “The regular educational activities of the school will continue. We have instructed the hotel authorities to see that those non-infected students do not come in contact with the infected students.”

He added, “The school was earlier run by the government but since last few years it was adopted by Sandipani trust. The school runs classes from 6 to 12 in Gujarati medium, where around 300 students coming from different villages in Dang and Navsari districts stay and study. From tomorrow onwards, the health department team will carry out random tests for students and teachers of Ashram schools and regular schools in Dang district.”

“There are 378 primary schools and 66 secondary and higher secondary schools in Dangs district, run by the government. We have made an appeal to the teachers to get vaccinated and then come on duty. All the teachers and non-teaching staffers of the schools complied on it and all of them are fully vaccinated and we have collected vaccination data from them, the district education officer further said.

Dang district has reported 693 Covid-19 cases till date, out of which only two are active cases. The district last reported one Covid-19 case on July 25.

According to district health department officials, over 1 lakh people have taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 25,194 people had taken the second dose.