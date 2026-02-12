Student at wheel, Thar rams into 3 vehicles in Gandhinagar: Police

Shaikh alleged that he was thrown off his motorcycle and the Thar ran over it. (Representative Photo/Express)

A CLASS 12 student, just three months above the legal age to drive a car, lost control over his Mahindra Thar that crashed into three vehicles in Kalol, Gandhinagar, on Wednesday, police said. At least one person suffered injuries – bone fractures – in the accident, police said.

According to the police, the youth, who has a learner’s licence, took the four-wheeler to his school, on the occasion of farewell day, allegedly to “show off”. The incident took place around 9:30 am on Wednesday.

Sub-inspector A N Chaudhary of the jurisdictional police station said, “Apart from the youth, there were three other friends of his in the vehicle. The vehicle was on the service road near Ambedkar bridge at the time of the accident. A motorcycle rider has two fractures and others have minor injuries.”