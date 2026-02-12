Student at wheel, Thar rams into 3 vehicles in Gandhinagar: Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A CLASS 12 student, just three months above the legal age to drive a car, lost control over his Mahindra Thar that crashed into three vehicles in Kalol, Gandhinagar, on Wednesday, police said. At least one person suffered injuries – bone fractures – in the accident, police said.
According to the police, the youth, who has a learner’s licence, took the four-wheeler to his school, on the occasion of farewell day, allegedly to “show off”. The incident took place around 9:30 am on Wednesday.
Sub-inspector A N Chaudhary of the jurisdictional police station said, “Apart from the youth, there were three other friends of his in the vehicle. The vehicle was on the service road near Ambedkar bridge at the time of the accident. A motorcycle rider has two fractures and others have minor injuries.”
Chaudhary added, “None of the four occupants of the Thar were injured. While one of them is 26 years old, the other three occupants of the Thar are just above 18 years of age.”
An FIR was registered against the youth who drove the vehicle on the basis of a complaint by Sohaib Ahmed Abdulwahid Shaikh, 38, who was driving the motorcycle and suffered fractures on his right hand and left leg.
The FIR claimed that the SUV, being driven “very fast on the wrong side,” first hit another two-wheeler and then hit his motorcycle.
Shaikh alleged that he was thrown off his motorcycle and the Thar ran over it. It kept moving and went on to ram into a loading rickshaw (chhakdo/goods carriage), leading to both the vehicles collapsing onto their sides.
Two men in the goods carriage also suffered minor injuries and were all taken to a hospital by an ambulance. While the two men in the goods carriage received outdoor patient treatment and were discharged, Shaikh said his family had shifted him to Shraddha Hospital for further treatment.
The youth was booked under BNS sections for rash or negligent driving that endangers human life or safety, as well as under sections of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act for dangerous and negligent driving.
