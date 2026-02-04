Student ‘puts naphthalene balls’ in classmate’s water bottle, education dept orders probe

Also, strict guidelines have been issued to all schools in the city to check the school bags of students periodically and regularly to prevent such fatal incidents in the future.

DAYS AFTER a Class VI student of a private school in the Maninagar area of Ahmedabad allegedly put naphthalene balls in a classmate’s water bottle, the state education department has ordered a probe even as the District Education Officer (DEO), Ahmedabad (city), has reprimanded the school management and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Tuesday.

The alleged incident happened on January 28, during a break between classes. The other student tried to drink the water but sensed an unusual odour. Purported CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online on Tuesday.

“School authorities took the student to a hospital as a precautionary measure. Since he was fine, he came to school the next day. While the DEO has sought an explanation from the school, we have also initiated an inquiry and sought a report,” State Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja told mediapersons in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.