Student injured after she ‘jumps’ from overbridge

A 19-year-old undergraduate student was severely injured after she allegedly jumped from the CTM double overbridge in Ahmedabad Monday afternoon.

According to personnel of Ramol police station, the student who is pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Gujarat College, allegedly jumped from the double overbridge around 2.30 pm.

“According to her parents, she probably took the step after they told their daughter to concentrate on her studies,” they said.

The girl, a resident of Vatva GIDC, is undergoing treatment at the LG Hospital. Police are yet to record her statement.