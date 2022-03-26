Strive to establish varsities like Nalanda, Takshashila: CJ Kumar

Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar on Friday said that our country must strive to establish universities such as erstwhile institutions of Nalanda and Takshashila universities.

C J Kumar, who assumed office at the Gujarat HC in October 2021, was attending a welcome and felicitation event at the Gujarat High Court auditorium, organised by the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHAA) , with the pandemic restricting the Bar from welcoming him at that time

The Chief Justice said , “Today in our country, we have about 700 universities, 35,000 colleges affiliated and about two crore students studying. None of the universities are found in the top 200 universities of the world. We should strive to establish universities like Takshahila and Nalanda…

“In Takshahila university, there was entrance exams. The entrance exams were conducted by the gatekeepers…four gatekeepers. They used to ask five questions to those who were seeking entry into the university. If you answer three questions, he or she will be let inside. This was the knowledge which the gatekeepers possessed… That is the rich country where we are,” said CJ Kumar, while appealing younger members of the Bar to “strive hard and spend more time in the library rather than in the corridors.”

C J Kumar also impressed on the fact that while “we all speak about rights…at the same time, there’s forgetfulness of fundamental duties as enshrined in our Constitution. We should cherish the noble ideals which inspired our freedom struggle…”

C J Kumar called on the judicial fraternity to take a pledge that, “Henceforth, let’s all take a pledge that we will all strive hard to discharge our fundamental duties in letter and spirit as enshrined in our Constitution.”

During his nearly 40 minute-long address, CJ Kumar recommended the Bar association to start an “advocates academy” to be managed exclusively by senior advocates as a knowledge centre for advocates.

Elaborating about his entry in the legal profession , CJ Kumar said his father was part of the freedom movement who was imprisoned for nearly about six years with “shoot at sight” orders against him and it was on his father’s insistence that he entered the profession.