Gujarat: Striking resident doctors may face Epidemic Diseases Act, says Nitin Patel

In a warning to striking resident doctors in Gujarat, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, on Thursday said that the government shall initiate “strict proceedings” against them under the Epidemic Diseases Act if they do not join back for duty.

Resident doctors in the state have been striking work, demanding that their mandatory medical bond duty be considered in the ratio of 1:2, that is one day of service be counted equivalent to service of two days.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, Patel said that to deal with the workload during the Covid pandemic, a government resolution was passed to encourage MBBS and post-graduate medical bonded doctors to join for Covid-19 duty by stipulating that one day of Covid-19 work shall be counted as two days’ work or double of the time served under rural tenure.

Post-graduate doctors of government medical colleges are subject to a bond owing to which they are required to serve one year in rural service.

“Covid-19 work is different from usual (medical) work, due to which the state government decided that bonded doctors who serve in Covid wards will be eligible for 1:2 benefit… From August 1, those who have passed PG exam and studying in government medical colleges will have to serve one year bonded duty, as has been ordered by the (health) commissioner,” said Patel, while terming the resident doctors’ strike as “illegal” and their demands “totally unreasonable”.

Around 2,000 resident doctors from six government medical colleges of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar observed a strike on August 4 afternoon, demanding that the medical bond condition of 1:2 be followed, and that they be paid in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission.