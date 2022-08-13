Stray cow attacks former Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel at Har Ghar Tiranga rally

Former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel was attacked by a stray cow during a Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra rally at Kadi in Mehsana district on Saturday.

Patel, the BJP MLA for Mehsana, suffered a hairline fracture on his left knee in the incident and was discharged from hospital following primary care, health officials said.

A block-level health official said, “The rally was passing through the market area when the cow ran through the crowd. The fall caused a hairline fracture on his left knee plate. But he now stands discharged after primary care at the Bhagyodyay Hospital in Kadi and is at home. He requires rest”.

Speaking to reporters after his discharge, Patel said, “I was at the rally and a cow came running making people run helter-skelter and in this commotion, I fell along with two or three other people and a few students. The weight (of the people who fell) came on me. Party workers around me and police personnel immediately gave me cover.”

Videos of the incident show a cow running through the rally causing a few people including the 67-year-old MLA to tumble.