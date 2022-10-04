scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Stray cattle menace: Be prepared on next hearing, HC tells state

Gujarat High Court (File Photo)

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Monday cautioned the state government to be prepared to answer the court’s queries on stray cattle menace on the next date of hearing, pointing out another instance of a person allegedly killed in stray cattle attack.

The Chief Justice cited the instance when assistant government pleader sought adjournment of the hearing to Thursday (October 6) owing to “personal difficulty” of the government pleader who appears in the matter.

Adjourning the hearing, Chief Justice Aravind Kumar remarked, “KV Patel, who went to get a photocopy done, was attacked by a cow. He died, aged 33 years and seven months… be ready for that (answering the court’s questions on this issue).”

The Gujarat HC has been hearing a contempt petition regularly pertaining to wilful disobedience of orders by the HC pertaining to handling of stray cattle menace and improving the conditions of roads.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 03:41:46 am
