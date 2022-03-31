STP allowed to discharge waste into Thol lake: NGT seeks report

A principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought for a factual and action-taken report by a joint committee on a new sewage treatment plant (STP) proposed to be set up in Kalol that has been permitted to discharge treated wastewater into Thol lake in Mehsana district.

The bench, which initiated proceedings based on a report in The Indian Express, specifically sought to know if “treated sewage can be utilised for secondary purposes, instead of being discharged into the wetland”.

The NGT bench, headed by chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, observed that it is “satisfied that the media report needs to be cross-checked and remedial action taken by a joint committee comprising the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), state PCB, the State Wetland Authority and the district magistrates of Gandhinagar and Mehsana”.

The order dated March 29, has designated Gujarat PCB as a nodal agency for the joint committee “for coordination and compliance” and has noted that “the committee may undertake visit to the site, ascertain facts, interact with the stakeholders and furnish a factual and action taken report within two months”. The matter has been listed for hearing next on July 8.

On March 20, The Indian Express reported that the Gujarat Urban Development Company Limited (GUDC), a state government undertaking for executing urban infrastructure projects, had floated tenders for this STP having capacity to treat 33.10 million litres per day (MLD) for domestic sewage waste in the Kalol municipality and parts of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority jurisdictional areas.

In a communication of September 2021, Shyamal Tikadar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) and the Chief Wildlife Warden of Gujarat, permitted the STP to discharge treated wastewater in the protected wetland site.

It stipulated that the project will have to comply with the Environment (Protection) Amendment Rules, 2017 issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by its order of April 30, 2019.

Thol lake, which is a legally protected wetland, was designated as a Ramsar wetland in April 2021. The Kalol municipality does not have any facility to treat domestic sewage and, therefore, around 15 MLD of untreated wastewater flows into an oxidation pond near PSM Hospital, and through agricultural fields, ends up in water channels that lead to Thol lake, 20 kilometres downstream.