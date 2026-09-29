Storm over Mumbai forces 12 flights to be diverted to Gujarat

Officials said that the flights landed shortly after 7.30 pm and are awaiting clearance for returning to Mumbai.

At least 12 Mumbai-bound flights were diverted to Surat and Vadodara after thunderstorm. lightning and gusty winds disrupted landing operations on Tuesday evening.

Eight of the diverted flights landed in Surat, including five operated by IndiGo and three by Air India Express, while four others were diverted to Vadodara airport. Officials told this newspaper that the diversions were ordered by Air Traffic Control as a safety measure as weather conditions made operations difficult around Mumbai.

All the aircrafts diverted to Surat and Vadodara landed safely and were parked at the airport, with their onward departure dependent on weather conditions improving in Mumbai. Airport authorities said arrangements were made for drinking water, refreshments and other passenger requirements as travellers found themselves unexpectedly grounded in Gujarat.