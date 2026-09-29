Storm over Mumbai forces 12 flights to be diverted to Gujarat

Officials told this newspaper that the diversions were ordered by Air Traffic Control as a safety measure as weather conditions made operations difficult around Mumbai.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraSep 29, 2026 11:13 PM IST
Storm over Mumbai, Storm over Mumbai forces flights to be diverted, Storm over Mumbai forces flights to be diverted to Gujarat, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsOfficials said that the flights landed shortly after 7.30 pm and are awaiting clearance for returning to Mumbai.
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At least 12 Mumbai-bound flights were diverted to Surat and Vadodara after thunderstorm. lightning and gusty winds disrupted landing operations on Tuesday evening.

Eight of the diverted flights landed in Surat, including five operated by IndiGo and three by Air India Express, while four others were diverted to Vadodara airport. Officials told this newspaper that the diversions were ordered by Air Traffic Control as a safety measure as weather conditions made operations difficult around Mumbai.

All the aircrafts diverted to Surat and Vadodara landed safely and were parked at the airport, with their onward departure dependent on weather conditions improving in Mumbai. Airport authorities said arrangements were made for drinking water, refreshments and other passenger requirements as travellers found themselves unexpectedly grounded in Gujarat.

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At Vadodara, the four flights diverted to Harni airport were Air India flight AI 2447 from Hyderabad, AI 599 from Vijayawada, AI 1780 from Indore and IndiGo flight 6E 329 from Delhi, all bound for Mumbai. Officials said that the flights landed shortly after 7.30 pm and are awaiting clearance for returning to Mumbai.

A Vadodara airport official said, “The operations in Mumbai have been hampered due to thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, which have made landing difficult. We are awaiting communication clearing the take off for the flights that are diverted. It is expected to resume in a couple of hours. So far, we have not deboarded the passengers but we are making arrangements for refreshments and meals.”

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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