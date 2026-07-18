Stop approving new Gyan Shakti schools, review admissions, says RSS affiliate

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ALLEGING ‘discrimination’ and ‘declining confidence among parents on the government education system’, the Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh Gujarat has demanded suspension of “policies promoting the privatisation of education” and a review of the Common Entrance Test (CET)-based admissions to Gyan Shakti Residential Schools of Excellence.
It also sought that no approval be given for new Gyan Shakti schools, which are a result of public-private partnerships or PPPs. The Mahasangh is a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate.
The Gujarat chapter of the Mahasangh, which operates under the RSS’s education wing (Shiksha Samooh), in a representation submitted to the education ministers and Principal Secretary on Friday, stated that instead of supporting central government run schools like Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) that offered quality education, the state government was promoting these PPP-run schools.
“The association had presented more than 33 suggestions to the government regarding such schemes at the initial stage. Subsequently, the earlier proposed “Gyan Setu School” scheme was stalled and replaced by a scholarship-based scheme. The same is the case with the CET-based admissions to Gyan Shakti Residential Schools of Excellence, which is only for the purpose of promoting privatisation. This only leaves a negative impact on the government education system… Such schemes only weaken the efforts of government schools of the state that have made significant efforts to improving the quality [of education] in the last few years,” Mitesh Bhatt, president of Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh Gujarat told The Indian Express.
Gyan Shakti schools, which takes students from Class 6, were announced in 2021, but admissions began in 2023-24 through Common Entrance Test. At present, 56 such schools are operating in the state. The association has demanded a qualitative review of the scheme, alleging that permission was granted to organisations that had little relevant experience.
The association further stated that its representation was based on feedback from parents and teachers, and demanded to discontinue these schools and the CET admissions.
“The policy encourages privatisation instead of strengthening the public education system. Against a scholarship of Rs 5,000-Rs 7,000 to a student of a government school, a student going to these schools gets Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000. This is a glaring disparity that pushes students to private schools… So far, around 90,000 students from government schools have switched to [Gyan Shakti] schools,” secretary Sardarsinh J Machhar told this newspaper.
“According to the feedback, even students who got low marks last year are said to have got admissions at these schools. Therefore, a transparent review of the entire admission process is necessary,” the association said.
“If the state government wants to develop models like Kendriya Vidyalaya and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya for talented students, then such schools should be under complete government control. The concerns that arise out of the PPP model include quality, accountability and long-term sustainability… There should be a policy review of the system that discriminates among students,” the representation stated.
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