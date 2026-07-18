Stop approving new Gyan Shakti schools, review admissions, says RSS affiliate

ALLEGING ‘discrimination’ and ‘declining confidence among parents on the government education system’, the Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh Gujarat has demanded suspension of “policies promoting the privatisation of education” and a review of the Common Entrance Test (CET)-based admissions to Gyan Shakti Residential Schools of Excellence.

It also sought that no approval be given for new Gyan Shakti schools, which are a result of public-private partnerships or PPPs. The Mahasangh is a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate.

The Gujarat chapter of the Mahasangh, which operates under the RSS’s education wing (Shiksha Samooh), in a representation submitted to the education ministers and Principal Secretary on Friday, stated that instead of supporting central government run schools like Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) that offered quality education, the state government was promoting these PPP-run schools.