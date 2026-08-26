‘Stones pelted’ at Vande Bharat train with UP Governor, UT Administrator on board in Gujarat, 1 arrested

Chief Public Relations Officer, WR, Vineet Abhishek said, “Our teams are questioning the person to find out the motive. The stones hit the window panes of two coaches: C-6 and C-10. The VIP dignitaries were travelling in an executive coach. Nobody was injured in the incident.” (@GovernorofUp)
STONES WERE pelted at a Vande Bharat Express train as it was nearing Utran railway station in Gujarat on Tuesday, damaging window panes of two coaches, Western Railway (WR) officials said. One person was arrested in connection with the incident, the officials said. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was travelling on the train with her daughter Anar Patel and others, including Praful Patel, Administrator of the Union Territory of Daman and Diu. Officials clarified that the “VIP passengers were travelling in an executive coach” and nobody was injured in the incident.
According to the WR, the Ahmedabad-bound Vande Bharat train left Mumbai Central around 3: 45 pm on Tuesday. Daman and Diu Administrator Praful Patel, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and her daughter Anar Patel, boarded an executive coach of the train at Vapi railway station. Actor Anang Desai, who boarded from Mumbai, was also among the passengers.
The train reached Surat railway station at 6:45 pm and later proceeded towards Ahmedabad. As it was about to pass through the Utran railway station and after it crossed Tapi River bridge, an unidentified person allegedly pelted stones at the moving train. The train halted for some time and later continued its journey. Teams of Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police soon apprehended a man spotted “moving around suspiciously” near the tracks in the Kosad area, around 2 km from Uttran railway station.
Chief Public Relations Officer, WR, Vineet Abhishek said, “Our teams are questioning the person to find out the motive. The stones hit the window panes of two coaches: C-6 and C-10. The VIP dignitaries were travelling in an executive coach. Nobody was injured in the incident.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More