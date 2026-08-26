‘Stones pelted’ at Vande Bharat train with UP Governor, UT Administrator on board in Gujarat, 1 arrested

Chief Public Relations Officer, WR, Vineet Abhishek said, “Our teams are questioning the person to find out the motive. The stones hit the window panes of two coaches: C-6 and C-10. The VIP dignitaries were travelling in an executive coach. Nobody was injured in the incident.” (@GovernorofUp)

STONES WERE pelted at a Vande Bharat Express train as it was nearing Utran railway station in Gujarat on Tuesday, damaging window panes of two coaches, Western Railway (WR) officials said. One person was arrested in connection with the incident, the officials said. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was travelling on the train with her daughter Anar Patel and others, including Praful Patel, Administrator of the Union Territory of Daman and Diu. Officials clarified that the “VIP passengers were travelling in an executive coach” and nobody was injured in the incident.

According to the WR, the Ahmedabad-bound Vande Bharat train left Mumbai Central around 3: 45 pm on Tuesday. Daman and Diu Administrator Praful Patel, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and her daughter Anar Patel, boarded an executive coach of the train at Vapi railway station. Actor Anang Desai, who boarded from Mumbai, was also among the passengers.