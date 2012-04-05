Stolen SBI ATM recovered from Maninagar

The ATM that was stolen from SBI branch at Maninagar was recovered from a neighbouring chawl in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. One BPO employee was among the unidentified robbers,police said. He was reportedly working in Vastrapur area of the city who is reportedly at large.

The cash of Rs 21.38 lakh in the ATM was safe and brought to Maninagar police station. This is the only ATM police found in all the six ATM lifting cases reported in the state recently.

Maninagar police said the stolen SBI ATM was found hidden in Namdarni Chali at Maniyasa area near Maninagar railway crossing after the special operation group of police had got a tip-off about its location.

One of the accused have been identified as Kamlesh alias Vicky Patel,a BPO employee working at Vastrapur,police said. He is a resident of Dakorwadani Chali at Dakshini Road. He along with seven or eight others,who are still unidentified,lifted the ATM.

Investigating officer inspector D M Chauhan said,Kamlesh and his friends lifted the ATM from SBI centre. We suspect they had information that the bank has loaded the ATM with cash on March 31 because next two days were bank holidays.

So far,their backgrounds show that they are first-time offenders,but we have alerted all district police officials to hunt for them to see if they are involved in other ATM lifting cases in the state or not, he added.

The ATM was stolen from the SBI branch at Dakshini Road in Maninagar on Tuesday morning. The ATM centre had two ATMs,out of which one was stolen.

Police said the ATM centre had no security guard and not a single CCTV camera was installed inside or outside the centre.

Meanwhile,chief general manager of the SBI Rajesh Ranjan met the state DGP Chitranjan Singh on Wednesday. After the meeting,the police and bank authorities issued a notification to prevent the ATM lifting cases in the state.

According to the notification,all ATM centres must have an armed security guard from 10 pm to 6 am and CCTV cameras must be compulsorily installed. The cameras should be timely checked by the bank officials. The senior bank officials must hold regular meetings with the zonal police chiefs to ensure precautions are taken timely.

Singh has issued a notification to all national and private banks in the state asking them to formulate an official instruction letter and forward it to the Reserve Bank of India to form an instruction booklet or notification to be further given to all banks from the Centre.

