Stock shortage in Ahmedabad: AMC suspends vaccination for above 45 years

In the wake of a shortage of vaccine stock, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday announced the suspension of its vaccination drive for citizens above 45 years, frontline and healthcare workers from May 4 at its Urban Health Centres, Community Health Centres, Municipal Corporation-run hospitals and community halls.

“Vaccination for citizens above 45 years of age would be done once the vaccine stock is received,” AMC’s statement, released Monday, said.

Only vaccination of persons in the 18 to 44 age group will be conducted at municipal and private schools designated as a part of the 80 vaccination centres as per online registrations, the statement said.

On Monday, AMC vaccinated a total of 22,556 persons under all categories of whom 6,910 were in the 18 to 44 age bracket. The number of people vaccinated under the new category has been on a decline since Saturday when the inoculation for this category commenced. While 13289 people between 18 and 44 years were vaccinated on May 1, just 7,074 received the jab on Sunday.

Of the over 22,000 persons vaccinated on Monday, 8,692 were above 45 years of age, 4,330 senior citizens more than 60 years of age, 1,683 frontline workers and 941 healthcare workers.