Still a Congress worker, will fight all their cases: Kapil Sibal

Two days after protests and instances of “hooliganism” were reported outside his residence in New Delhi, allegedly by Congress workers, Rajya Sabha MP and four-time former Union Minister Kapil Sibal arrived in Ahmedabad Saturday morning on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti where he said that he will continue as a Congress worker and fight ”their” cases as a lawyer.

Sibal also added that he is “not aware” of what’s happening in the Congress party at the centre and in Gujarat.

Not a single leader of Gujarat Congress welcomed or accompanied Sibal in the first part of his visit in Ahmedabad including the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati. Sibal visited the Gandhi Ashram on Saturday morning to pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

Asked about stone-pelting incidents at his residence in Delhi, he said that, “It is the Modi government that has stone pelted the ethos of democracy including free speech through atrocious and dictatorial acts.”

On September 30, agitated workers of the Congress assembled outside the house of Kapil Sibal in New Delhi and protested after his recent comments made in a press conference, wherein he said he is not aware of who is taking decisions in the Congress party.

Sibal is a prominent figure in the ‘G23’, a group of 23 senior leaders in Congress who wrote to the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi seeking democratic reforms in the party.

Later, in a conversation with The Indian Express, Sibal said, “I am still in the Congress party and I wish to continue as a worker. I will do anything for them. I fight all their cases, defend them, travel through the country for my party. I have come to Gujarat as a Congress worker .”

When asked about whether he would meet any Congress leader in Gujarat, Sibal added, “If they come to meet me, I have no problem.”

Sibal also heaped praises on Rahul Gandhi stating that it was due to his efforts that Congress gave its best performance in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections in the past two-and-a-half decades.

“I think part of the credit goes to Rahul Gandhi in the 2017 Gujarat polls as he stayed here for three-and-a-half months and energized the party. Had we chosen our candidates correctly back then, we might as well be in power today. But what is happening today in Gujarat Congress or the centre, I don’t know. I am a worker, if I were a decision-maker in the party, I would have told you.”

When asked about the dissent carried out by the G23 group in Congress, Sibal said, “There is no G23, you (media) call it G23. It is just a set of people..a lot of people..who want reforms from within…”

When asked about whether he feels Congress has lost the middle ground, Sibal said, “BJP has changed the rules of the game. Democracy, like cricket, has to be played according to the rules. Here BJP is the umpire of everything be it CBI, ED or the media. We have not lost the middle ground but the rules have been changed now. We never abused our power and now people criticize us by saying that we should have.”

Sibal also criticized the BJP for appropriating Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel saying, “Modi talks about Gandhiji all the time, he says Gandhiji is our own because he is from Gujarat but whatever he is doing today is everything against what Gandhi stood for. Today, he is also appropriating Sardar Patel but what did Patel say about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh? When I spoke in the House and condemned Nathuram Godse for killing Gandhi, not a single BJP MP stood up and said that they condemn him too…”