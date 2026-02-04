Sterilisation centres across state: Gujarat’s ₹70 crore plan to end stray dog menace

An eight-member review committee has been formed in Gujarat to review the effective implementation of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

Written by: Ritu Sharma
3 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 11:40 AM IST
street dog menaceThe Centre notified the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, on March 10, 2023, to address the menace of stray dogs in municipal corporations and municipalities. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Taking proactive measures under the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, the Gujarat government is setting up dog sterilisation centres in every municipal corporation, municipality, and Nagarpalikas in the state.

Currently, such Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres for stray dogs are only available at eight municipal corporations—two each at Ahmedabad and Vadodara, and one each at Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar.

The Centre notified the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, on March 10, 2023, to address the menace of stray dogs in municipal corporations and municipalities. For the implementation of these measures, the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department in January this year constituted an eight-member committee that held its first meeting on January 30.

“A review committee is hereby constituted to review the effective implementation of the guidelines and the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023 of the Government of India with regard to the problem of stray animals and stray dogs in the municipal corporations and municipality areas,” the Government Resolution (GR) issued on January 9 states

“The decision to cover the entire state with sterilisation centres for stray dogs in each district, municipal corporation, municipality and nagarpalika will help in controlling the numbers. These measures are in consonance with the Supreme Court guidelines on stray dogs pertaining to the ongoing hearing at the apex court,” Komal Bhatt, joint secretary, Urban Development and Urban Housing Department, told The Indian Express.

The scope of work for the review committee mainly includes three areas—infrastructure development, including sterilisation centres, seizure of stray dogs, and daily expense of maintenance of such seized animals at these centres.

At present, dog sterilisation in Gujarat is conducted at eight municipal corporations with the help of animal welfare NGOs, focusing on controlling the stray population under the ABC rules that provide for catching, surgery, and post-operative care.

Story continues below this ad

Bhatt added that a budget of Rs 70 crore has been proposed for the same under the ABC programme. “To start with, 33 such sterilisation centres will be developed. These include the existing eight and the additional nine, covering all the municipal corporations, including the newly created ones and 18 nagarpalikas and districts (including the recently created new district of Vav-Tharad). Gradually, these will be added to other areas; the number of centres will be increased by adding more (from one to two),” he added.

The review committee has been directed to submit a report suggesting recommendations for the effective implementation of the guidelines of the Urban Housing Department and the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023. The report is expected to be submitted within two months.

Ritu Sharma
Ritu Sharma

Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh. Expertise Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes: Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City. Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP. Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
online gaming
3 minor sisters die by suicide in Ghaziabad over parents' objection to excessive online gaming: Police
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: 'The father and son relationship...'
The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam
Japanese Ambassador says this Bengaluru outlet serves 'India’s best pizza’, shares photos
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Live Blog
Advertisement