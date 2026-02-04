Sterilisation centres across state: Gujarat’s ₹70 crore plan to end stray dog menace

The Centre notified the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, on March 10, 2023, to address the menace of stray dogs in municipal corporations and municipalities. (File Photo)

Taking proactive measures under the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, the Gujarat government is setting up dog sterilisation centres in every municipal corporation, municipality, and Nagarpalikas in the state.

Currently, such Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres for stray dogs are only available at eight municipal corporations—two each at Ahmedabad and Vadodara, and one each at Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar.

The Centre notified the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, on March 10, 2023, to address the menace of stray dogs in municipal corporations and municipalities. For the implementation of these measures, the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department in January this year constituted an eight-member committee that held its first meeting on January 30.