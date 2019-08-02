Gujarat: Stay away from schemes floated by fraudulent firms, says official

Additional Chief Secretary of Finance, Arvind Agarwal appealed to people to stay away from investing money in illegal schemes floated by fraudulent companies and inform police if they come across any.

Advertising

Agarwal was speaking at the 37th State-Level Coordination Committee (SLCC) meeting held in Gandhinagar on Tuesday which was attended by officials from the Reserve Bank of India, Criminal Investigation Department, Finance Department and Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

SLCC is a joint forum that identifies illegal financial transactions and investments made by fraudulent companies and take preventive measures against them.

“I appeal to the people to identify such companies that offer money through illegal schemes. People should inform the police and RBI officials immediately about them if they come to know about it,” said Agarwal.

Advertising

The officials also discussed at the meet the progress of investigation against different companies on alleged charges of fraud. Such companies are Power10 Marketing.com, KV Ishan Marketing Corporation, Star Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society, Royal Investment Private Limited and Cobra Finance.

Ashish Bhatia, Director General of Police (CID Crime and Railways), told the officials that at least 74 cases of cheating and fraud by companies are currently being investigated and chargesheet has been filed in 15 of them.