Statue of Unity: Vijay Rupani gives December 15 deadline for completing pending works

As part of the preparations for the all-India DGP conference, which will be held next month at the Statue of Unity complex in Kevadiya colony of Narmada district, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday visited the site and reviewed preparations.

This is for the second time that the annual DGP conference will be held in Gujarat and will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his meet with the officials from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Rashtriya Ekta Trust (SVPRET), Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL), Narmada district collector’s office and others, the Chief Minister set a deadline of December 15 to complete all the pending works and to add new tourist attractions like an aerial tour by helicopter.

The three-day DGP conference will be held between December 20 and 22.

“Chief Minister proposed to start a two-seater helicopter tour of the place like the one at Niagara falls as an attraction for the tourists. For this, we have been asked to invite private players and finalise it. Apart from that the discussions pertained to enhancing facilities for tourists visiting the site — their stay and food. At the government rest houses we have been asked to accommodate non-government employees too. And even if someone is not staying there, they can still avail food facilities at the guest house. For all this, we have been given a deadline of December 15,” said Narmada District Collector R S Ninama.

According to L&T officials, managing the complex, they have been asked to expedite their work and complete the construction of the Sreshta Bharat Bhavan before December 15.

Sources also said that the Sardar Patel museum, located at the base of the statue, will see an overhaul before the DGP conference with additional inputs provided on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Rupani was accompanied by Chief Secretary J N Singh and Gujarat Sahitya Akademi chairman Vishnu Pandya.

To ease long queues, tourists now have been given specific time-slots for their visit, hence reducing the number of tourists within a certain time period.

According to official figures, 2,78,169 people have visited the SoU site so far, generating a total revenue of Rs 6,45,59,283.